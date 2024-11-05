Arunachal Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby in an Ambulance Enroute Hospital

Itanagar: A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while it was on its way to a medical facility. The incident took place in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

A healthy baby was born inside an ambulance on its way to hospital in the Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The emergency technician assisted the woman in giving birth as she went into labour.

An ambulance belonging to the 108 emergency services operated by the EMRI Green Health Services was transporting the pregnant woman named Manju Nath of Sikao village of Changlang to the Community Health Centre located Miao. While still on the way to the hospital, the pregnant woman experienced severe labour pain, forcing them to take the necessary steps on the vehicle itself.

Emergency medical technician (EMT) on board the ambulance, Womroi Jugli, with utmost precision helped the lady deliver a baby girl inside the ambulance. Thereafter, they were moved to the hospital where both the mother and the child were reported to be healthy. They were later admitted for post-natal care at the CHC Miao.

The parents and the family members praised Womroi Jugli and the driver Kampa Taikam for their services which ensured the safety of the mother and the child.