Arunachal to roll out IT-enabled ILP system to curb illegal entry: CM Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the state government will introduce a technology-driven Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to prevent illegal migration and curb misuse of permits, while strengthening the protection of indigenous communities.
After chairing a review meeting at the civil secretariat, Khandu said the new digital platform will allow authorities to monitor entry and exit in real time.
In a post on X, he said the system is being designed to track overstaying, expired permits, unusual travel patterns and live movement data of visitors.
Addressing a press conference on January 6, the chief minister said the earlier ILP framework had serious monitoring gaps.
“The old system could not be properly supervised. We have now shifted to a digital platform, and once the Cabinet approves the new rules, they will be implemented,” he said.
Under the upgraded system, officials will be able to verify permits instantly and take action against violations.
Employers bringing in workers from outside the state will also be required to inform the government, enabling checks on the movement and status of non-resident labourers.
Khandu further said the state plans to amend the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which governs the entry of non-residents into Arunachal Pradesh. The proposed changes are aimed at making the law more effective in protecting the rights, land and cultural identity of indigenous people.
The chief minister said the reforms would help ensure that the ILP mechanism remains strong, transparent and capable of dealing with emerging challenges linked to migration and security.