Assam Tea Exporters on Edge as Trump’s Iran Tariff Threat and Unrest Cloud Key Market

Guwahati: The announcement by US President Donald Trump imposing 25 per cent tariffs on countries trading with Iran, amid ongoing unrest there, has added to concerns among tea exporters in Assam as the Persian country imports bulk of high value tea from Assam .
According to figures shared by Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser to the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), Assam exported around 250 million kg of tea between January and November in 2025, compared to 233 million kg in the same period in 2024.
“Exports have grown this year, but the situation in Iran and recent developments in international trade could affect future shipments,” Barkakoty said, adding that Iran remains a crucial destination for Assam’s high-value teas.
He further informed that apart from Iran, Indian tea is shipped in large volumes to markets such as Russia, Iraq and the UAE. However, he also claimed that any prolonged disruption in the Iranian market could have a direct impact on the tea exports in Assam, as the states contributes’ a major share of India’s export-oriented orthodox tea.
Concerns have intensified after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries doing business with Iran, a move that could complicate trade and payment mechanisms for Indian exporters, especially those dealing in low-margin commodities such as tea.
Iran is also witnessing widespread protests following a sharp fall in its currency and a surge in prices, further adding to uncertainty in the import market. While India’s overall tea exports remain on an upward trend so far this year, industry stakeholders said the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Assam’s tea sector can sustain its momentum amid global political and economic pressures.
At least 544 people, including eight children, have been killed in protests over the past 15 days, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which is linked to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.
The protests began on December 28 after a sharp fall in the Iranian rial led to steep price rises and higher living costs. The unrest soon spread across the country and evolved into open challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership.
Earlier, Trump had warned of possible action if security forces continue to use force against demonstrators.