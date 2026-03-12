Arunachal Tops Fiscal Health Index Among NE, Himalayan States: CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday congratulated the people of the state after it emerged as the top performer among the North-Eastern and Himalayan states in the Fiscal Health Index for FY 2023–24 released by NITI Aayog.
Taking to social media platform X, Khandu said the recognition reflects the state government’s commitment to responsible fiscal management and effective use of public resources.
“Heartiest congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the State emerging as the top performer among the North-Eastern and Himalayan States in the Fiscal Health Index (FY 2023–24) released by NITI Aayog,” the chief minister said.
The Fiscal Health Index assesses states on several financial parameters including revenue mobilisation, quality of expenditure, fiscal prudence, debt index and debt sustainability.
According to the report, Arunachal Pradesh secured the first position among the North-Eastern and Himalayan states, followed by Uttarakhand and Tripura.
Khandu said the achievement demonstrates the state’s progress in strengthening revenue generation and ensuring better utilisation of public funds. He added that the recognition would further motivate the government to enhance fiscal transparency and improve spending efficiency.
“This achievement encourages us to further strengthen fiscal transparency, improve the quality of expenditure, and continue working towards sustainable development for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.
The chief minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining sound fiscal practices while focusing on long-term development and welfare initiatives in the state.