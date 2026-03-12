Assam CM Targets Congress, Defends Women Empowerment Schemes

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a sharp political attack on the opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress, while highlighting the state government’s infrastructure development and women empowerment initiatives.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the chief minister drew a comparison between the previous Congress rule in the state and the current government’s performance, especially in terms of road infrastructure.
“Not long ago, in many parts of Assam, the road decided everything. It decided whether a child would sit in a classroom or stay back home, whether a patient would reach a hospital in time, whether a day’s earnings would be made or lost,” Sarma said.
He also added that damaged and poorly maintained roads had once dictated the lives of people in several rural areas of the state.
“What changed now is not just the surface beneath our feet, but the certainty with which families plan their tomorrow,” the chief minister said, asserting that the situation has improved significantly under the present government.
Sarma further contrasted the two political phases, stating that the Congress era was marked by “broken roads and unrealised dreams,” whereas the present period has witnessed “smooth roads and fulfilled dreams.”
In another post, the chief minister also criticised opposition parties for allegedly mocking the government’s women empowerment programmes.
“Opposition parties laughed and ridiculed every women empowerment scheme we have launched in Assam. They were not just ridiculing the schemes but the sufferings of our Nari Shakti and their aspirations,” he said.
Despite criticism from political opponents, Sarma said the government continued to implement the initiatives.
“But we moved ahead and the results are for the world to see,” he added, claiming that the schemes have delivered tangible benefits for women across the state.
The remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between the ruling party and opposition groups in Assam over governance, development and welfare initiatives.