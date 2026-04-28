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Arunachal Villagers Back Siang Upper Project, CM Calls It Step Towards ‘National Significance’

Khandu also noted that such participation from local communities reflects “trust, unity, and a shared vision for progress.
Arunachal Villagers Back Siang Upper Project, CM Calls It Step Towards ‘National Significance’
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Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday welcomed the decision of residents of Pangkang (Jorkong) village to support the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Khandu described it as a forward-looking move aligned with national development goals.

The Chief Minister further said the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for preparation of the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report marks a key milestone in advancing what he termed a project of “national significance”.

“I deeply appreciate the people of Pangkang (Jorkong) village for their forward-looking decision in extending support to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The signing of MoUs for the Pre-Feasibility Report marks an important step towards realizing a project of national significance,” he wrote on X.

Khandu also noted that such participation from local communities reflects “trust, unity, and a shared vision for progress.

Highlighting the potential benefits of the project, Khandu said the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is expected to play a vital role in enhancing energy security, boosting infrastructure and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region.

“The support extended by the villagers is a commendable example of how local communities can actively partner in shaping a stronger and self-reliant India,” he added.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is considered a major proposed infrastructure initiative in Arunachal Pradesh with strategic and economic significance for the region.

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