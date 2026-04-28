Governor’s Nod Clears Way for Khasi, Garo as Official Languages in Meghalaya

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said the Meghalaya Official Language Ordinance, 2026 has received assent from Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, formally granting Khasi and Garo the status of official languages in the state alongside English.
“The Meghalaya Official Language Ordinance, 2026 has received the assent of the Hon’ble Governor, making Khasi and Garo the official languages of the state, apart from English. This will further strengthen our aspirations to have Khasi and Garo recognized in the Eighth Schedule,” Sangma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also thanked the Governor for approving the ordinance and termed it a significant step towards promotion of indigenous languages.
The development follows a Cabinet decision taken on April 17, when the state government approved the ordinance to elevate Khasi and Garo to official language status. The new ordinance replaces the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005.
“Today, the Cabinet has made a very important decision which will impact the overall functioning as well as opportunities that will open, especially for the youth of our State, and also help in promoting our languages,” Sangma had said earlier.
The ordinance is expected to enhance administrative accessibility and create greater opportunities while reinforcing Meghalaya’s push for inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.