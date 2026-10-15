Arunachal’s Siang Multipurpose Project Raises Hopes and Concerns Among people

Guwahati: The state of Arunachal Pradesh proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has sparked mixed reactions among people , with some anticipating better road connectivity, employment opportunities and improved social services, while others have raised concerns over land rights, environmental impact and community interests.

The project is currently at the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) stage. The state government has maintained that the ongoing assessment does not mean construction has been approved.

Some people believe the proposed project could bring development to the region and create new opportunities for local youth. Oyin, a young resident of Boleng, said the project could open up employment prospects for young people in the area.

However, the proposal has also faced opposition from protesters concerned about its potential impact on local communities and the environment. They have demanded an immediate halt to surveys and other project-related activities, as well as the withdrawal of security personnel from areas that could be affected.

The debate over the proposed project highlights the competing expectations surrounding development in the Siang region, where calls for improved infrastructure and livelihoods coexist with demands to protect land, the environment and community rights.