Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Boundary Talks Held in Biswanath

Guwahati: A regional committee meeting on the inter-state boundary issue between Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh is being held at the New Circuit House in Biswanath, today. The meeting is being attended by Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, chairman of the regional committee from Assam, and Cabinet Minister and Biswanath district Guardian Minister Ranoj Pegu, who serves as the committee’s vice-chairman.

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Minister Balo Raja, who heads the regional committee representing the neighbouring state, is also participating in the discussions. Several legislators and senior officials from both states have joined the meeting.

The discussions are centred on the long-standing boundary issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with the regional committees playing a key role in addressing concerns and facilitating dialogue between the two state governments.

The participation of ministers, legislators and senior officials from both sides underscores the importance of resolving boundary-related matters through consultation and mutual cooperation. The meeting is expected to provide a platform for representatives of the two states to review outstanding issues and explore mutually acceptable solutions.