Arunanchal Pradesh: Filmmaker Dominic Sangma Allegedly Assaulted in Itanagar

Guwahati: A Meghalaya filmmaker and National Award winner Dominic Sangma was allegedly assaulted by two men near Rakap village along the Jollang-Rakap road in Itanagar on Wednesday evening after he intervened when they were allegedly harassing students of the Film and Television Institute of India .

As per police statement , Sangma, who heads the Department of Screenwriting at FTII’s Jote campus, was returning from an evening walk at around 6.30 pm when the incident occurred.

Sangma’s wife, Karry Padu, alleged in a Facebook post that he intervened after witnessing two men assaulting FTII students. She claimed the men, who were allegedly carrying bamboo sticks and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, then attacked the filmmaker.

Padu also alleged that an FTII security guard and four students were assaulted and wrongfully restrained during the incident.

An FIR has been registered at Balijan Police Station under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused have been identified as Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay, both residents of Rakap village. Police said further investigation is underway.

Sangma is known for his work in Garo-language cinema, with his film Rapture winning the Best Garo Film award at the 66th National Film Awards.