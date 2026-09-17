Three-Day Zubeen Divas Begins at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur

Guwahati: The three-day Zubeen Divas observance began at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur from today, with preparations in place to accommodate thousands of admirers expected to visit the memorial to mark the first death anniversary of “Pranor Silpi” Zubeen Garg.

The memorial, which houses Garg’s final resting place, has been decorated with flowers and fresh gamusas ahead of the commemorative programme. The Assam government has extended support for the arrangements at the venue to facilitate the participation of the large number of admirers and devotees expected to attend the events.

Today, began with a prayer ceremony in the morning, followed by a naam-prasanga scheduled for the afternoon.

A series of cultural programmes are scheduled for the second day, while the concluding day will feature Bhagawat recitation and a Bhaona.

As a large gathering is expected at Zubeen Kshetra throughout the three-day programme, organisers have appealed to visitors to maintain discipline and participate in the events peacefully.