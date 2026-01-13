ASCOF, BBSSL sign MoU to strengthen certified seed supply in Assam

Guwahati: In a move aimed at improving the availability of quality agricultural inputs through the cooperative sector, the Assam State Cooperative Federation (ASCOF) and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Guwahati.
The agreement was formalized on Monday at the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), Assam, at Khanapara, in the presence of Additional RCS Binod Kumar Agarwala, ASCOF Chairman Mani Madhab Mahanta and BBSSL’s Head of Cooperative Services Jai Prakash Singh.
"In a major step towards strengthening the cooperative movement in Assam and ensuring wider availability of quality agricultural inputs, ASCOF and BBSSL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS), Assam, Khanapara.
Under the partnership, the two organisations will work together to develop a cooperative-driven system for the production, procurement and distribution of certified quality seeds across the state.
The initiative is expected to help ensure timely access to reliable seeds for farmers at affordable prices.
The framework will actively involve Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and other grassroots cooperative institutions in seed production and distribution, thereby strengthening the state’s seed supply chain.
The collaboration is also expected to encourage farmer entrepreneurship while expanding the role of cooperatives in the agriculture sector.
The initiative aligns with the broader goal of “Sahakar se Samriddhi”, which promotes economic growth through cooperative participation and community-based development in rural areas.