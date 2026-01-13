Tripura Gramin Bank Wins SKOCH Award 2025 for Innovative Banking Practices

Agartala: Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) has brought national recognition to the state after being selected for the SKOCH Award 2025 in the category of Innovative Practices.
With this recognition, the bank has marked a major achievement for the regional rural bank in the field of governance and development.
As per reports, the award was conferred after a detailed, multi-level evaluation that assessed institutions on measurable outcomes, transparency and the impact of their initiatives.
TGB was recognised for its consistent efforts to introduce modern, customer-focused and technology-driven banking solutions, especially for people living in rural and underserved areas of Tripura.
The honour was formally presented at the 105th SKOCH Summit, held on January 10, 2026, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The summit, themed “Governing Viksit Bharat”, brought together policymakers, administrators and development leaders from across the country.
Tripura Gramin Bank Chairman Satyendra Singh and Manager (Marketing) Jeet Bhattacharya received the award on behalf of the bank.
Considered one of India’s most respected independent platforms for recognising good governance and development practices, the SKOCH Award highlights institutions that demonstrate real-world impact through innovation and effective service delivery.
TGB’s selection reflected its emphasis on financial inclusion, transparent functioning and alignment with national development goals.
Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the honour belonged to the entire Tripura Gramin Bank family. He also praised the dedication and teamwork of the bank’s officers and staff and said their collective efforts had made the achievement possible.
He further reaffirmed TGB’s commitment to expanding people-friendly and technology-backed banking services while supporting the state’s socio-economic growth.
The latest recognition further strengthens Tripura Gramin Bank’s standing as a leading regional rural bank and underlines its growing role in advancing the vision of a developed and inclusive India.