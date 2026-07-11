ASDMA Issues Rain Alert as IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Assam

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public advisory urging residents to remain vigilant after the India Meteorological Department forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Guwahati and several parts of Assam over the next few days.

As per the ASDMA, prevailing meteorological conditions, coupled with the active southwest monsoon, are expected to bring thunderstorms with lightning, spells of moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers to Guwahati, as well as several southern and central districts of the state over the next two to three days.

The authority warned that the adverse weather could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and an increased risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

ASDMA said district administrations are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation, while emergency response systems have been kept on alert to respond to any eventuality.

"In view of the situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority requests all residents of Guwahati to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant," the advisory stated.

The authority has advised commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone hillside areas have also been urged to remain alert for signs of flooding or slope instability.

ASDMA further appealed to the public to follow official weather updates and advisories issued by the IMD and local authorities to ensure their safety during the anticipated spell of heavy rainfall.