Heavy Rain In Delhi, IMD Issues Red Alert, Waterlogging In Several Parts Of NCR

Guwahati: Today New Delhi woke up to grey skies, waterlogged roads and uprooted trees after overnight rainfall continued into the morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the national capital.

As per the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Other stations also reported significant rainfall, with Lodhi Road receiving 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63.0 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day. The minimum temperature settled at 24.3°C, which is 3.6 degrees below the seasonal average.

Hours of incessant rain caused widespread disruption across the city, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. Waterlogging was reported from Vikas Marg, East Delhi, New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka, while traffic moved at a snail's pace on the Delhi–Noida Expressway.

The rainfall also uprooted trees at two locations on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, affecting traffic movement. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, one tree fell near the ISKCON Temple, while another was uprooted outside the National Heart Institute.

Many commuters took to social media to highlight the difficulties caused by flooded roads and slow-moving traffic.

Meteorologists attributed the persistent rainfall over the past two days to the seasonal monsoon trough shifting northwards from central India towards the Himalayan foothills. They said Delhi is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall until the weather system moves further north, after which drier conditions are expected.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'satisfactory' category, recording a reading of 61 at 9 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board.