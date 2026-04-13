Asha Bhosle cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium on Monday.
Draped in the national flag, her mortal remains were accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the Mumbai Police before the last rites were performed in accordance with tradition.
Her son, Anand, carried out the final rituals.
The funeral drew an emotional response from across the country, with admirers, public figures and members of the film and music fraternity assembling to pay their respects.
Singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale paid a musical tribute, honouring her unparalleled contribution to the industry.
Among those present were actors Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff, who offered floral tributes to the late singer.
Senior political leaders also attended the cremation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were among those who paid their respects.
Asha Bhosle, fondly known as ‘Asha Tai’, leaves behind a rich musical legacy spanning more than eight decades, during which she captivated generations with her versatile voice and timeless songs.