Asha Bhosle Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest; Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, her family said.
Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said the 92-year-old singer is undergoing treatment. In a statement shared on social media, she said Bhosle had been experiencing extreme exhaustion along with a chest infection and requested privacy during this time.
"Treatment is ongoing and we hope everything will be well. We will share updates," she wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned to learn about Bhosle’s hospitalisation and wished her a speedy recovery.
"Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said.
Bhosle, known for her remarkable versatility, has recorded thousands of songs across genres, including film music, ghazals and pop. Over a career spanning several decades, she has lent her voice to numerous iconic tracks.
She has been honoured with several of the country’s highest awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of her contribution to Indian music.