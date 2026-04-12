Himanta Confident of Comfortable BJP Win in Assam

JAIPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Assam with a comfortable majority following the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters in Jaipur after offering prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple and Salasar Balaji Temple on Friday, Sarma said the party was well placed to form the next government in the state.
“The BJP is set to form the government in Assam with a comfortable majority. While I have not personally visited Bengal, feedback from the ground indicates that the party is well placed to form the government there as well,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the party is likely to perform well in West Bengal, based on positive feedback from the ground.
Sarma further urged political parties and the public to maintain peace until the declaration of results. He said there was no need for unrest, noting that the Election Commission of India had provided adequate time before the counting of votes.
Polling for the Assam Assembly elections has concluded, with counting scheduled for May 4. The state now awaits the outcome after a closely watched electoral exercise.