Ashish Vidyarthi Says He and Wife Safe After Late-Night Road Accident in Guwahati

Guwahati: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Saturday clarified reports about a road accident involving him and his wife, Rupali Barua, saying both are safe and recovering well after sustaining minor injuries.
The clarification came after reports surfaced that the couple had met with an accident in Guwahati late on Friday night.
Addressing the speculation, Vidyarthi went live on Instagram to set the record straight and urge people not to sensationalise the incident.
In the video, the actor said he and his wife were crossing a road when a motorcycle hit them.
“Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, but all is well. I have only a small injury and I am absolutely fine,” he said, adding that he felt compelled to go live after seeing widespread media coverage of the incident.
To reassure fans, Vidyarthi was seen walking during the live session, saying he was doing well.
He also informed viewers that the motorcyclist involved in the accident had regained consciousness.
“I checked with the police and was told that the bike rider is also conscious now. Let everyone be okay. This did happen, but there is nothing to sensationalise,” he said.
In a caption accompanying the video, the actor wrote, “Rupali and I are well. We are under observation, but doing well. Thank you for your love.”
Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in 2023. He was earlier married to Piloo Vidyarthi, with whom he shared a 22-year-long marriage before the couple amicably separated in 2022.
Vidyarthi was most recently seen in the first season of the reality show The Traitors, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, where he was eliminated during the ‘circle of shaq’ round.