Rs 2.02 crore disbursed to farmer groups under FOCUS+ in South Garo Hills: Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said the state government has disbursed financial assistance to farmer producer groups under its flagship farmers’ welfare initiative during a programme held in Baghmara, South Garo Hills district.
According to the Chief Minister, sanctions were handed over to farmer producer groups under the FOCUS+ programme aimed at strengthening agricultural livelihoods and supporting farmer collectives.
Speaking about the initiative, Sangma said a total of Rs 2.02 crore was distributed to existing beneficiaries, while Rs 12.60 lakh was provided to new beneficiaries under the scheme.
“Through FOCUS and FOCUS+, we are empowering our farmers to enhance their incomes, strengthen producer groups, and drive meaningful change at the grassroots level,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
The programmes are part of the state government’s efforts to improve the economic conditions of farmers and encourage organised agricultural production through farmer producer organisations.
During the event, Sangma also distributed cheques to beneficiaries under the GREEN Meghalaya initiative. The programme provides incentives to individuals and community groups for protecting forests and conserving natural resources.
The initiative encourages local communities to actively participate in environmental conservation while promoting sustainable livelihoods.