Assam: 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Held in Guwahati Lodge Over Alleged Illegal Entry

Guwahati: Ten Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a lodge in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar area on Wednesday for allegedly entering India without valid documents, police sources said.

The arrests were made during a raid at Bobby Lodge, where the individuals were reportedly staying in three separate rooms. During verification, the detainees allegedly failed to produce any travel permits, passports or identity documents authorising their presence in the country.

According to preliminary questioning, the group is suspected to have entered India through illegal channels with the assistance of a local intermediary. Investigators are now attempting to trace the alleged facilitator and determine whether a larger network involved in cross-border movement was operating in the region.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to establish how the individuals entered the country, the duration of their stay in Assam, and whether they had travelled to other locations before arriving in Guwahati. Authorities are also examining possible links to organised rackets that facilitate illegal migration.

The latest arrests come amid a series of similar operations in Guwahati targeting suspected illegal entrants from Bangladesh. Security agencies have intensified verification drives at lodges, railway stations and other transit points as part of efforts to curb unlawful cross-border movement and identify those residing in the state without valid documentation.