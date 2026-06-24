CCTV Footage: Hoodie Clue Helps Police Uncover Fiancée’s Alleged Murder At Pune Fort

Guwahati: What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune has emerged as a chilling murder theory, with investigators crediting a CCTV clue for helping crack the case.

The death of 26-year old Ketan Agarwal was first reported as an accidental fall during a trek at the historic fort on 18th June . However, police became suspicious after reviewing CCTV footage from the area and noticing an unusual detail , a man wearing a hoodie despite temperatures being around 33°C. The man's clothing and behaviour stood out during the trek, prompting officers to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Ketan's death.

While analysing the footage, police observed a man walking a short distance behind Ketan and his fiancée, Siya Goyal.

"The man was wearing shorts and a hoodie, with the front pulled down so far that his face was concealed. He was also wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back, while the man in the hoodie abruptly sat down," an investigating officer said.

Further inquiries with Ketan's family, including his sister Sanjana, revealed that Siya had repeatedly urged him to accompany her to Lohagad Fort in the weeks leading up to his death.

Investigators allege that Siya and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary aged 22, had planned to kill Ketan before he and Siya were due to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot. The trip reportedly never took place after Ketan's passport mysteriously went missing.

Police further alleged that Siya had made an earlier attempt on Ketan's life during a visit to the fort on 14th June .

"She allegedly tried to push him off a cliff, but he managed to grab hold of a bush. When Ketan questioned what had happened, she raised a false alarm about a snake and made it appear that she had saved him," the officer claimed.

Investigators now believe that the plan was executed during the 18th June trek, when Ketan was allegedly pushed into a gorge.

After the investigation, police arrested Siya Goyal aged 20 and Chetan Chaudhary. Both have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy and have been remanded to seven days' police custody.

More Details are awaited.