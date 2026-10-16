Assam: 12-Foot Statue Of Zubeen Garg Unveiled In Baksa

Guwahati: A 12-foot statue of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg was unveiled at Maowji Park in Mushalpur, Baksa district, today , in a ceremony attended by musicians, public representatives and fans of Zubeen Garg.

The statue was unveiled by noted musicians Raja Boruah and Jayanta Kakati in the presence of a large gathering. The installation was initiated by Mushalpur MCLA Rakesh Brahma as a tribute to the iconic singer, who continues to hold a special place in the hearts of people across Assam.

Speaking at the event, Raja Boruah said the statue had been installed at a scenic location frequented by birds, reflecting Zubeen Garg’s love for nature.

“The statue has been installed at a beautiful place where thousands of birds flock, just the way Zubeen Garg liked it. He will stay in peace here,” he said.

MCLA Rakesh Brahma said the statue had been installed in response to public demand, reflecting the immense affection people have for the late singer.

Brahma said “The statue has been installed following demands from the people, showcasing the intense love we all have for Zubeen da. I am happy and overwhelmed with emotions at being able to fulfil their wishes”

The installation stands as a tribute to the singer’s enduring legacy and his deep connection with the people of Assam.