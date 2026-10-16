BREAKING- Delhi Police Detains CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March

Guwahati: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police, today just minutes before he was scheduled to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in the national capital.

This marks the second time Dipke has been detained within a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai to participate in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The planned march was also linked to the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The two were sent to five days of judicial custody after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on 13th October , a day after the historic site was denotified as a designated protest venue.

Ahead of Friday’s event, Delhi Police officials visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice advising him against proceeding with the march. The gathering had been scheduled for 5 pm today.

Police had urged Dipke to call off the march, citing potential traffic disruption, public safety concerns and inconvenience to traders and commuters in the area.