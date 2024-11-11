Assam: 2 Youths Get 14-Day Judicial Custody for Grafitti

Guwahati: The two youths who were arrested by Bharalamukh Police a day earlier for painting objectionable graffiti as a mark of protest against the felling of trees for the construction of a flyover, have been sent for a 14-day judicial custody by the Court.

Marshall Baruah and Ankuman Bordoloi who had been arrested on Sunday for painting objectable content were presented in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. The judge ordered them to be sent to 14 days of judicial custody to conduct the investigation regarding the matter. Bharalumukh Police presented them in Court with a case (200/24) filed against them under multiple sections of the BNS. The charges against them include Unlawful Assembly and Damage to Public Property.

Marshal Baruah, Angkuman Bordoloi, and Kamal Kumar were taken into custody on Sunday. The protest began with a plea to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to save nature but was altered to reflect growing frustration. Residents and student groups are opposing the Public Works Department's plan to cut 70 trees for a flyover project. Protesters demand a public hearing and community consent before further deforestation in the region.