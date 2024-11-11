Assam: Over 50 Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning At Religious Event In Sarupathar

SARUPATHAR: A food poisoning incident is reported to have taken place in Assam’s Sarupathar sub-district with over 50 individuals getting affected by it.

The incident occurred when over 50 residents from Barpathar fell ill after consuming prasad and meals served at a recent religious gathering.

The attendees of the event started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning—such as severe stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and headaches --from Saturday night onwards.

Amidst the rising number of cases, those with deteriorating health condition sought immediate treatment at nearby health facilities, including the Sarupathar Community Health Centre and Barpathar Health Centre.