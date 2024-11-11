Assam: Over 50 Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning At Religious Event In Sarupathar

SARUPATHAR: A food poisoning incident is reported to have taken place in Assam’s Sarupathar sub-district with over 50 individuals getting affected by it.
The incident occurred when over 50 residents from Barpathar fell ill after consuming prasad and meals served at a recent religious gathering.
The attendees of the event started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning—such as severe stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and headaches --from Saturday night onwards.
Amidst the rising number of cases, those with deteriorating health condition sought immediate treatment at nearby health facilities, including the Sarupathar Community Health Centre and Barpathar Health Centre.
18 affected individuals, including four children, are currently undergoing medical treatment at Sarupathar health center. Health officials have confirmed that all patients are stable and out of danger.
A temporary medical camp has also been set up in Bachapathar village in order to provide additional support and also to ensure that those impacted by the incident receive continued care and assistance till their complete recovery.
ALSO READ: Assam: Major Fire Engulfs Brick Kiln In Karimganj, No Casualties Reported
ALSO WATCH: