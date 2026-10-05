Assam: 20-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing in Barpeta

Guwahati: A 20-year-old woman, identified as Ananya Nath, has been missing from Barpeta town for the past three days, leaving her family deeply distressed.

As per her family, Ananya had gone to the Barpeta Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for training three days ago but did not return home. Despite searching for her and making enquiries at various places, the family has been unable to trace her.

The family said Ananya had reportedly been in a phone-based relationship for around six months with a young man named Dhrubajyoti Das, who is believed to live near the Kali Mandir in Garalchuk, Guwahati. Both Ananya’s and Dhrubajyoti’s mobile phones have reportedly remained switched off since her disappearance. Ananya is described as having a fair complexion, a height of 4 feet 5 inches, and was reportedly wearing her Barpeta ITI uniform when she went missing.

The family also said they do not know the young man’s exact address. An FIR has been lodged at Barpeta Sadar Police Station in connection with her disappearance. However, police have so far been unable to ascertain her whereabouts.

The family has appealed to the public to provide any information about Ananya to the nearest police station or contact 9859447101.