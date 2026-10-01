Assam: Patient goes Missing from Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A patient went missing while undergoing treatment at the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat, causing concern in the area. The missing man has been identified as 30-year-old Bikash Rajbanshi of Bosapathar in Kamargaon.

According to his family, Bikash Rajbanshi, who was unwell, was admitted to Room No. 8 of the medicine ward at Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat on Monday. After doctors advised several medical examinations, his family had his health and blood tests conducted and subsequently admitted him to the hospital as per the doctors' advice.

Meanwhile, the family was informed over the phone that Bikash had been missing from the hospital since around 8 am on Wednesday. The family stated that Bikash had been emotionally distressed to some extent due to his illness. They also said that he suffers from epilepsy.

The family has appealed to anyone who comes across Bikash Rajbanshi to inform the nearest police station and contact them at 8011396354.

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