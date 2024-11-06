Assam: 3 Arrested in Connection to Electocution of 2 Elephants

Guwahati: Officials from the forest department of Assam have arrested a total of 3 people in connection to the death of two wild elephants by electrocution. Cases have been registered against the accused persons and an investigation is now underway regarding the incident.

A total of three villagers were arrested under charges of killing two wild elephants in separate incidents in the Kulsi and Singra forest ranges in the Kamrup (West) forest divisions respectively. The incidents took place in paddy fields where the wild elephants had come out in search of food. Both elephant deaths were mentioned to be the results of electrocution by the forest department officials.

One of the incidents took place in the Dhangargaon village under the Kulsi range, from where the forest department authorities arrested one Bhagirath Rabha. The case was registered under Section 9/39 (1)/57 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended). Electric wires used in the incident were also recovered. During questioning, the accused confessed to electrifying the paddy field. He was later presented infront of the CJM Kamup district.

The second incident took place in Boko, where forest department authorities arrested Ramakanta Boro of Dangpur village and Akuk Rabha of Jarapara village, which comes under Singra Range. Authorities registered a case under sections 9, 39, 57, 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and Section 25 of the Assam Forest (Regulation) Act 1891 against the accused.