Assam: 300 Sacks of Urea Fertiliser Seized in Cachar

Guwahati: Police in Cachar district seized 300 sacks of urea fertiliser from a vehicle during a checking operation at Dholai on evening of 21st September. As per police, the vehicle was intercepted at around 5.30 pm near the gate of Dholai Police Station during a routine checking operation. A subsequent search of the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-11-RC-1603, led to the recovery of 300 sacks of urea fertiliser.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Sarim Uddin Laskar, a resident of Rajnagar and the son of Abdul Karim Laskar, was detained in connection with the seizure.

Police have taken the fertiliser and the vehicle into custody and are verifying the documents related to the consignment, including transportation records and challans. Police are also examining whether the fertiliser was being transported in accordance with applicable regulations.

Dholai Police have launched an investigation to determine the source of the fertiliser and the purpose for which it was being transported.

Further details are awaited.