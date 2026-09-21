Tripura to Introduce Green Corridors for Ambulances

Guwahati: Today, Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans to introduce special green corridors for ambulances carrying critically ill patients to ensure faster movement during medical emergencies and minimise delays caused by traffic congestion.

Speaking at the inauguration of an 18-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) at the Super Specialty Block of Government Medical College and GBP Hospital in Agartala, Saha said the state government was taking steps to strengthen emergency healthcare and improve ambulance services.

Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, said discussions had been held on creating dedicated routes to allow ambulances to move through traffic without unnecessary delays.

The Chief Minister said the government was also working to strengthen medical infrastructure and reduce the need for patients to travel outside Tripura for specialised treatment. He said referrals outside the state had declined and efforts were underway to reduce them further.

The newly inaugurated ICU has 18 beds, with nine each for male and female patients. The ICU and CSSD facilities were established at a combined cost of around Rs 13.5 crore. Saha said modern medical equipment and specialised training were being provided to doctors and healthcare workers. He added that digital healthcare services were also being expanded across hospitals.

He further announced plans for comprehensive CCTV surveillance at GBP Hospital and uninterrupted availability of essential generic medicines.