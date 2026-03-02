Manipur CM Reviews NDB Water Project, Visits Civil Secretariat to Boost Governance

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Monday reviewed the progress of the New Development Bank (NDB)-assisted Water Supply Project at a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat.
The review was attended by MLAs and senior officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Officials presented updated data and discussed measures to improve the pace and efficiency of project implementation.
"Chaired a comprehensive review meeting today at the Secretariat with Hon’ble MLAs and senior officials of PHED on the New Development Bank (NDB)–assisted Water Supply Project. The deliberations were constructive and strengthened with updated data inputs to further streamline implementation," the CM wrote on X.
Emphasising the government’s focus, Yumnam said priority was being given to building and upgrading water supply systems, including elevated service reservoirs and extensive distribution networks, to ensure safe and sustainable drinking water access in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.
“Our commitment remains steadfast towards strengthening public infrastructure and delivering improved quality of life for every citizen in our journey towards a Viksit Manipur and Viksit Bharat, 2047,” he added.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also visited the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri along with the Chief Engineer.
He said the Secretariat’s administrative infrastructure is now aligned with national standards and reflects the government’s push for modern, efficient and transparent governance.
Yumnam expressed confidence that the strengthened institutional capacity would help streamline operations, improve service delivery and accelerate the state’s progress towards the goals of Viksit Manipur and Viksit Bharat 2047.