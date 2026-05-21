Assam: ACS Officer Arrested by Vigilance Team While Allegedly Accepting Rs 45,000 Bribe for Land NOC

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC), Assam, on Thursday arrested an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer in connection with an alleged bribery case linked to a land sale permission matter.

According to the official, a complaint was received against Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Director of Land Records, accusing him of demanding Rs 1 lakh from a complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) required for land sale permission.

The complainant, unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate seeking legal action against the officer.

Acting on the complaint, a V&AC team conducted a trap operation on May 21 at the Directorate of Land Records office located in Rupnagar.

During the operation, officials alleged that Lachit Kumar Das was caught red-handed inside his office chamber immediately after accepting Rs 45,000 as part of the allegedly demanded bribe amount.

The Directorate stated that the cash was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the operation, a case was registered at the Anti-Corruption Branch Police Station under ACB P.S. Case No. 19/2026 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

Furthermore, officials said the ACS officer was arrested after investigators found sufficient evidence during the operation. Further investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway.