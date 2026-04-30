Guwahati: 4 Chhattisgarh cops summoned by Dispur PS on bribery allegations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four personnel of Chhattisgarh Police, including an inspector, were summoned by Guwahati Police after allegations emerged that they had demanded and accepted bribes from individuals arrested in a cybercrime case.

Police officials stated that a case was registered at Dispur Police Station and the team, based in Raipur, was taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday night. The officers had arrived in Guwahati on Sunday in connection with an investigation linked to cyber offences registered in Chhattisgarh.

According to inputs, the team had arrested one accused from Bihar and later apprehended three more individuals in Guwahati on Monday. It was alleged that two of the accused were released after payment was made, while the third was detained until further demands were allegedly fulfilled.

Following a complaint lodged by the two individuals who were released, Guwahati Police initiated action and brought the visiting personnel in for interrogation.

An FIR was registered under bailable sections, and after preliminary questioning, the four officials were allowed to leave on notice with directions to appear for further inquiry. The remaining accused in the cybercrime case was subsequently released on a personal recognisance bond.

Sources indicated that the matter remained under active investigation, with further questioning of the police personnel underway.

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