Assam: African Swine Fever Wipes Out Pig Farm in Kaliabor

Guwahati: An outbreak of African Swine Fever has been reported in Assam's Kaliabor, leaving a local pig farmer facing severe financial hardship after the disease wiped out his entire livestock.

The outbreak has devastated the pig farm of Lohit Saikia, a resident of Dalgan Borpeta Doloni in Kaliabor, who had set up the venture with the aim of achieving financial independence through commercial pig farming.

Nearly 80 pigs, with an estimated market value of around Rs 20 lakh, have died over the past 15 days after contracting the highly contagious viral disease. The remaining pigs, which were also suspected to be infected, were culled and buried in pits as part of precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of the infection.

Saikia had established the farm after taking a bank loan of Rs 8 lakh. With the complete loss of his livestock, he is now struggling with mounting financial pressure, particularly the challenge of repaying the loan.

The latest outbreak has added to the growing spread of African Swine Fever across Assam, posing a serious threat to pig farmers and the state's livestock sector. Government have carried out culling and scientific disposal of infected animals in accordance with disease control protocols to contain the outbreak.