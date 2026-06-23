Swine Flu Case Confirmed in Puranigudam; Woman Undergoing Treatment at GMCH

Guwahati: A case of Swine Flu (H1N1) has been confirmed in Assam's Puranigudam area, Nagaon District , prompting concern among local people and medical staff including doctors .

The patient, identified as 47-year-old Dipamoni Pathak from Pathekarchuk under the jurisdiction of the Puranigudam State Dispensary, recently tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

As per sources, Pathak was initially admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati, where she received treatment for three days. After confirmation of the infection, doctors referred her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for specialised care.

She is currently undergoing treatment at GMCH under medical supervision.

The detection of the virus has sparked concern in Pathekarchuk and surrounding areas, particularly as the locality is home to several pig farms. Medical team are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Medical professional and Government have urged residents to remain aware , maintain proper hygiene and seek medical attention if they experience flu-like symptoms.