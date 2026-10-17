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Assam: Alleged Robber Accused Shot in Leg During Police Operation in Rangia

The firing took place a day after Rangia Police chased and arrested one of his alleged associates in connection with a vehicle robbery case
Robber
Assam: Alleged Robber Accused Shot in Leg During Police Operation in Rangia
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Guwahati: An alleged robbery accused sustained serious injuries after Rangia Police opened fire during an operation at an interior location under Tulsibari Police Outpost in  Rangia amid the Durga Puja festivities.

The accused, identified as Janmehmud, alias Mela, was shot in the left leg and subsequently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari for treatment. As per information, Mela was suspected of involvement in multiple robbery cases and was allegedly a key figure behind several such incidents in the area.

The firing took place a day after Rangia Police chased and arrested one of his alleged associates in connection with a vehicle robbery case. After the arrest, police intensified efforts to trace other suspects believed to be linked to the incident.

Police team  had been on alert since the evening as part of the operation to  arrest those allegedly involved in the robbery cases. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the police firing and the accused’s alleged role in the incidents are awaited.

Also Read- Happy Durga Puja to All Sentinel Readers: Assam Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

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Alleged Robber
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