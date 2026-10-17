Happy Durga Puja to All Sentinel Readers: Assam Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

Guwahati: Conch shells, the sound of ululation and the rhythmic beats of the dhak have filled the air across Guwahati and other parts of Assam as the much-awaited Durga Puja celebrations get underway. Hundreds of pandals have welcomed Maa Durga, marking the beginning of one of the most cherished festivals of the year.

The pran pratishtha of the goddess was performed across the state on Maha Shashthi on Friday, followed by Maha Saptami on Saturday. The festive atmosphere is complemented by clear skies, blooming flowers, the fragrance of sewali flower and the arrival of autumn. Durga Puja celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The streets of Assam and West Bengal came alive with decorative lights, while beautifully designed pandals showcase artistic themes and social messages. Sweet shops and food stalls are bustling with jalebis, samosas, chicken and mutton chops, and ghoogni.

People of all ages are dressed in their favourite festive attire, visiting pandals with family and friends to seek the goddess’s blessings. Youngsters also seek blessings from their elders, making the occasion a celebration of faith, family and togetherness.

Some of the prominent Durga Puja pandals attracting devotees and visitors this year include:

· Pandu Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja

· Guwahati Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samithi, Latasil

· Beltola Lakshmi Mandir

· Bishnupur Sarbojanin Durga Puja

· Uzan Bazar Barowari Puja Mandap

· Yubatirtha Club, Railway Traffic Colony, Panbazar

· Dakshineswar Kalibari, Guwahati Station Railway Colony

· Shantipur Sluice Gate Durga Puja

· Binapani Samittee, Athgaon

· Azad Hind Club Durga Puja Committee, New Colony

· Bhaskarnagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja

· Milon Sangha Club, Rehabari

· Tarun Sangha Club, Pandu

· Jai Hind Club Sarbajanin Durga Puja, Pandu

· River Side Sporting Club, Pandu Institute Colony

· Sati Jaimati Nagar BG Colony, Maligaon

· Kamakhya Colony, Pandu

· West Kamakhya Colony, Pandu

· Rehabari Bilpar Durga Puja Committee

· Athgaon Sarvajanik Durga Puja Samity

· Bholanath Sangha, Ulubari

· Bamunimaidan BG Railway Colony Durga Puja

· Hatigaon High School Durga Puja

· Nayantara Club, Bharalumukh

Durga Puja is not merely a religious celebration, it is also a time of cultural expression, community bonding and renewed hope. As devotees gather to celebrate the divine power of Maa Durga, the festival spreads a message of courage, compassion and the victory of righteousness.

The Sentinel wishes all its readers a very Happy Durga Puja! May Maa Durga bless everyone with peace, prosperity, happiness and strength, and may the festival bring light and positivity into every home.