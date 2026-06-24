Assam and UK Explore Strategic Partnerships Ahead of India–UK Free Trade Agreement

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held discussions with British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming to strengthen cooperation between Assam and the UK ahead of the implementation of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement next month.

The meeting focused on developing a strategic roadmap to expand collaboration in key sectors, including investment promotion, export growth, technology integration, infrastructure development and skill enhancement.

According to Kota, the discussions were held in the context of the India–UK FTA, which is scheduled to come into effect on 15TH July. He noted that Assam's rapidly evolving economic ecosystem presents significant opportunities for deeper engagement with the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the British delegation presented a UK PACT-supported Battery Energy Storage System – BESS, Need Assessment and Analysis Report for Assam Power Distribution Company Limited . The report outlines recommendations aimed at improving grid reliability, accelerating the integration of renewable energy and supporting Assam's transition towards clean energy.

The two sides also discussed plans to organize an Assam–UK Infrastructure Roundtable in Guwahati. The proposed platform is expected to facilitate partnerships in sustainable urban development, transport, flood resilience, climate-resilient infrastructure and project delivery, including potential collaboration with UK Export Finance.

Both sides expressed optimism that the upcoming Free Trade Agreement would open new avenues for collaboration and strengthen economic and institutional ties between Assam and the United Kingdom.