Assam: APCC Meeting held for strategic upliftment

Guwahati: A meeting of political parties adjoining the Congress Political Affairs committee held as meeting on July 17. The venue of the meeting is held at Hotel Lilly in Six Mile, Guwahati. The close counter of the leaders that includes Jitender Singh ,general secretary of All India Congress Committee ,Pritviraj Sathe along with Vikas Upadhya Secretary of AICC and in charge of Assam, PCC along Bhupen Bora the President of APCC.
The meeting is held and constituted by six groups of the eminent figures in the political group. MP Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi , MP Rokibul Hussain ,MP Debabrata Saikia, Zakir Hussain Sikdar the working president of APCC and Bobeeta Sharma the Vice President of APCC. All of them constituted the session importantly for a strategic approach
The focus is on organizational upliftment to encourage and boost the performance of the party. Such uplifting contribution to the party is added by the senior leaders of APCC committee. The party chose the dynamics of six different topics to be discussed
The active motivation for concrete methodologies are supervised in the nine hour session that is commenced at 9AM to 6PM. The entire meeting is coordinated by Jitender Singh. The minutes of the meeting will be detailed soon , the sources said.
The target to such upholding of a meeting is aimed for a strategic fight in the Panchayat Elections and Assembly bye elections. The complete motivation is to settle the unsettled affairs of the political party at a large and be prepared by 2026
Following the meeting, Bhupen Bora, President of APCC, addressed the media, outlining the strategic outcomes and future plans derived from the intensive brainstorming session.
The cumulative sessions of the meeting held is disclosed in the press meet. Bhupen Bora the president of APCC shared that the meeting is held to materialize the strategic inputs into the political affairs of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. The fight to burst out the confidence of the party in the coming elections of Panchayat and bye-elections in Assam
