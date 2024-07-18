Assam: APCC Meeting held for strategic upliftment

Guwahati: A meeting of political parties adjoining the Congress Political Affairs committee held as meeting on July 17. The venue of the meeting is held at Hotel Lilly in Six Mile, Guwahati. The close counter of the leaders that includes Jitender Singh ,general secretary of All India Congress Committee ,Pritviraj Sathe along with Vikas Upadhya Secretary of AICC and in charge of Assam, PCC along Bhupen Bora the President of APCC.

The meeting is held and constituted by six groups of the eminent figures in the political group. MP Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi , MP Rokibul Hussain ,MP Debabrata Saikia, Zakir Hussain Sikdar the working president of APCC and Bobeeta Sharma the Vice President of APCC. All of them constituted the session importantly for a strategic approach

The focus is on organizational upliftment to encourage and boost the performance of the party. Such uplifting contribution to the party is added by the senior leaders of APCC committee. The party chose the dynamics of six different topics to be discussed