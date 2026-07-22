Assam: Artificial Flooding Submerges Several Areas of Jagiroad After Heavy Rain

Jagiroad: Several parts of Assam's Jagiroad were submerged under artificial floodwaters on Wednesday morning following incessant rainfall, disrupting normal life and causing damage to property.

The worst-affected areas include Natungaon, Markangkushi, Kishor Club, Syampalli, Nakhulagaon, Jyotikushi and Paschim Nagaon, where floodwater entered homes, leaving residents struggling to cope with the situation.

According to residents, the artificial flooding damaged valuable household property and disrupted normal life. The sudden surge of water also damaged the boundary wall of a school in the area.

The dry fish market and the Jagiroad Railway Station, located in the heart of the town, were also inundated, affecting business activities and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Residents have urged the authorities to take immediate measures to improve the drainage system and prevent recurring artificial flooding during heavy rainfall.