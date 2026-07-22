Assam to Promote Makhana Cultivation; Farmers May Earn Up to Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Bigha

Guwahati: Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika has announced that the state government will give special focus to makhana (fox nut), saying Assam's climate and abundant water resources make it ideal for growing the crop.

Speaking in the Assam Assembly, Hazarika said makhana is a high-value "superfood" with strong demand in both domestic and international markets. He noted that the crop requires annual rainfall of 1,000 to 2,500 mm, while Assam receives around 2,000 mm of rainfall on average, making most parts of the state suitable for its cultivation.

The minister said makhana farming has the potential to significantly increase farmers' income, with a single bigha of land capable of generating an annual income of around Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Highlighting Assam's large number of ponds, wetlands and beels, Hazarika said the government is exploring the possibility of growing makhana in nearly 1,000 beels across the state in coordination with the Fisheries Department. He added that fish farmers could cultivate makhana alongside fish farming, allowing them to earn from both activities using the same water body.

According to the minister, makhana cultivation is already being carried out in nine districts of Assam, including Kamrup, Sribhumi, Darrang, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Dhubri and Baksa. He also informed the House that a private makhana processing unit has started operations in Sonapur, which will help farmers process their produce locally and add value before selling it.

The state government's initiative is expected to create new income opportunities for farmers and fish cultivators while making better use of Assam's vast water resources.