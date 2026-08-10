Assam-Arunachal Move to Resolve Border Tension, Says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district was “almost resolved” after a firing incident left 18 people injured.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the Assam government has sent a minister, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to hold talks with their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts and work towards restoring peace in the area.

The firing took place at Mingmang Basti along the inter-state border during a confrontation reportedly linked to allegations of land encroachment. Four of the 18 injured persons are said to be in critical condition and were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The latest tension followed an alleged shooting involving a Mising youth near Kangku Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district. The youth had reportedly gone missing and was later found with a gunshot injury to his leg. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the alleged shooter remain unclear.

The shooting was followed by a confrontation between residents of Dhemaji and Lower Siang, escalating tensions along the inter-state border. Reports also indicated growing friction between members of the Mising and Galo communities.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh authorities are now coordinating to prevent further escalation and maintain peace along the border.