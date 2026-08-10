Meghalaya Congress Protests FCRA Amendments in Shillong, Raises Concerns Over Churches and NGOs

Shillong: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday, August 10, staged a peaceful protest march in Shillong against the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), expressing concern over their possible impact on churches, educational institutions, NGOs and other organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Congress workers carrying party flags and placards marched through parts of the city and raised slogans opposing the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill.

Addressing the protesters, senior Congress leader Vincent H Pala claimed that the BJP had issued a whip and could introduce the Bill in Parliament before the scheduled recess on August 13.

Pala described the proposed legislation as "one of the most dangerous bills in history" and alleged that certain provisions could adversely affect institutions dependent on foreign funding.

He particularly objected to Clause 16A, claiming that institutions could face attachment of their properties if their FCRA registration is not renewed, cancelled or voluntarily surrendered.

Pala alleged that the provision could affect institutions even when only a small portion of their funding comes from foreign contributions.

The Congress leader, however, clarified that the protest was not against the Centre or the country. He said the party supports regulations aimed at preventing the misuse of foreign funds but argued that the proposed amendments could go beyond regulating foreign contributions and affect civil society institutions.

"We are not against the Government of India, we are not against India. We are here to work together," Pala said, stressing the importance of cooperation among different communities and institutions.

The Meghalaya Congress said the demonstration was organised to create public awareness and provide a democratic platform to voice concerns over the proposed amendments.

The protest comes as the Centre seeks to advance the proposed FCRA changes before Parliament goes into recess on August 13.