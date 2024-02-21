ASSAM: DGP, GP Singh, Assam has launched a comprehensive review of election preparations and security arrangements, with a special focus on the northern region of Upper Assam. His visit to Dibrugarh on February 20 was a comprehensive assessment of the law and order situation in the region, which was aggravated by recent security lapses, particularly at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. As he chaired a high-level review meeting convened at the boardroom of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), DGP Singh interacted with security personnel and reviewed existing measures and procedures is intended to strengthen security measures and to ensure that robust policies are established for for the maintenance of peace and order and must be carried out.

It was alarming to hear about the security breach in Dibrugarh Central Jail, the biggest concern during DGP Singh’s visit. The discovery of spy cameras, smartphones and other unauthorized devices in the jail cell of Waris Punjabde chief Amritpal Singh on February 17 raised serious questions about the effectiveness of jail security measures. DGP Singh wasted no time in personally inspecting the security arrangements in Dibrugarh Central Jail. Singh along with Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Superintendent of Police Swetank Mishra and other concerned officials examined the intricacies of the existing security arrangements.

This meeting served as a forum to identify potential weaknesses in the system that could have facilitated the illegal smuggling of unauthorized items into prison cells. By enacting security measures, officials aimed to strengthen correctional facility security and prevent future recurrence of such security breaches.

As Assam gears up for the electoral process, ensuring foolproof security arrangements are paramount. DGP GP Singh’s visit to Dibrugarh not only underlines the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order, but also shows a proactive mindset in tackling security challenges. Reinvigorated and heightened vigilance, the authorities remain firmly committed to protecting public safety and upholding the sanctity of democratic processes in the region.