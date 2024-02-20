Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Telangana

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started a big drive called Vijay Sankalp Yatra. With Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, leading the charge, the goal is to make the BJP stronger in Telangana. From February 20 to March 2, the BJP will be on the road, talking to people about their future plans. All this, before the Lok Sabha elections.
It's not only Himanta Biswa Sarma who showed up at the opening. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was there too, along with B L Verma and Parshottam Rupala, both Union Ministers. They're planning to travel everywhere, getting to know people. Their route includes Adilabad and other parts of Telangana.
The Vijay Sankalp Yatra is a big deal for the BJP, especially in Telangana. It's a tough place for the party to win. So, they're pulling out all the stops, including getting big names like Himanta Biswa Sarma on board.
The interesting part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra is that the Yatra has been planned around local festivals. There's one Yatra that's only starting after a local tribal festival ('jatara'), which is happening from February 21 to 24. This one is in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and nearby districts.
This Yatra aims to talk about the work done by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leaders will discuss their efforts to make India stand tall in front of the world, hoping to win people's hearts - and votes.
Through Yatras, roadshows, and chats, the BJP aims to show their dedication to the nation's growth and improvement. As Telangana's political scene gets a close look, the BJP's focused work with the Vijay Sankalp Yatra marks a planned action to connect with voters. This effort seeks to foster a more robust presence in the area, laying the groundwork for future elections.
