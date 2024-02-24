Assam: Assam's Kokrajhar Bolsters Defenses Against Human-Elephant Conflict with Solar-Powered Fence

ASSAM: The Kokrajhar district of Assam has unveiled an innovative solution to cover a total of 11 km of roads comprising 17 villages near the Raimona National Park. This initiative which led by conservation organization Aaranyak, aims to protect 870 households from the growing threat of leopard attacks.

The project has been developed in partnership US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Forest Department of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) alongwith the local stakeholders representing important steps towards mitigation of human elephant conflict in the area. It was initiated two phases. The Phase I began in March 2023. In this phase, a 4 km single-wire solar fence was installed to connecting a total of six villages in the area. Post to the success, Phase II which was extended the defensive barrier to an additional 11 villages. It was carried out from January 29, and the installation was completed before February 12. The villages are Takampur, Pulodabri, and Araisopara in the Kachugaon block which are now fortified against the emerging threat of elephants attacks.

The key individuals who are the faces behind the success of this initiative are Anjan Baruah, Jibon Chetri and Dibakar Nayak of the dedicated team of Aaranyak. Their relentless and continuous efforts shows how they have been able to carry out successfully the aforementioned two phases of the Raimona community led solar fence project. With a total width of 17.05 km, RNP's solar fence marks a transformational shift to full conservation in the region. The mentioned community-led effort in the Kokrajhar district expecially in the area where human-animal conflict is an emerging issue in the district and hence such an initiative does not only protects human habitat but also fosters unity and cohesiveness between wildlife and communities, creating a positive aura and a structure for sustainable coexistence of Human and Animal.

