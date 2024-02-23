Meghalaya Chief Minister Stresses Legal Constraints on Sand and Stone Mining in Assembly Address

SHILLONG: In response to VPP legislator Ardent M. Basaiawmoit's worries, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma discussed the legal rules on mining in Meghalaya. He talked about court decisions, such as the Supreme Court and the High Court of Meghalaya. He said the current laws and courts do not allow small mines to be exempt from the laws.
In other words, shared Sangma, small mine operations must abide by the same rules as big operations. This includes getting clearance for the environment before starting. The Chief Minister stressed the need to follow these laws and rules. He reminded everyone about the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules of 2016, that these laws are in place for a reason.
Sangma knows that local miners are struggling. He reassured the Assembly that help is on the way. The government will make it easier for miners to get their mining leases or quarry permits through the Forest and Environment Department. They'll help with paperwork and explain the process, so applicants know what to do.
Sangma concluded by mentioning the 2015 mining ban by the Meghalaya High Court. It doesn't allow the mining of minor minerals without proper procedure. He told the Assembly about his government's efforts to create opportunities for legal mining. They're using the authority given by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957. This shows how they're trying to follow all the rules and regulations.
Sangma stated that traditional small-scale mining doesn't have certain exceptions under the Mines and Minerals Act of 1957, nor the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016. So, the government can't give exceptions if there aren't quarry leases or permits. He highlighted the importance of sticking to the mining plan, getting clearances from environmental and pollution bodies according to laws that exist.
Sangma also mentioned that the State government changed Rule 4 of the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016, in July 2022. Now, this updated rule lets miners apply for mining leases or permits for river sand if they're a certain distance from water bodies. This change helps to grant quarry permits for river sand mining.
