Assam: ASSEB Announces Free Duplicate certificates to Flood-Affected Students

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced that it will issue duplicate copies of essential academic documents free of charge to students affected by the recent floods in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

As per official notification issued by the board, the special relief measure applies to duplicate Pass Certificates, Admit Cards, Marksheets and Registration Cards relating to the HSLC/AHM and Higher Secondary Final Examinations. The initiative is intended to assist students who lost these important documents during the flood.

Students can submit their applications online through the board's official portals. Those seeking duplicate HSLC/AHM documents can apply via the SEBA Services portal, while Higher Secondary students are required to submit their applications through the AHSEC portal.

In a significant relaxation of the usual procedure, ASSEB has waived the requirement for a police report. Instead, applicants will only need to upload a self-declaration confirming that their documents were lost due to the floods.

The board said the temporary fee waiver has been introduced as a special relief measure to ensure that affected students can recover their academic records without facing any financial burden, enabling them to continue their education without unnecessary delays.