ASSEB To Declare HSLC Compartmental Result On 23rd June

Guwahati: Today, an announcement is made by the Assam State School Education Board , that it will declare the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 on 23rd June at 11:00 am.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who stated that candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official ASSEB portals

Students have been advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid any delays while checking their results online.

As per the post by the minister, the results will be available on the official ASSEB websites, where candidates can view and download their marksheets immediately after the declaration.

How to Check the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2026 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:-

· Check the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) results portal.

· Click on the link titled HSLC Compartmental Examination Result 2026.

· Enter the roll number and any other required credentials.

· Submit the details to view your result.

· Download and save a copy of the marksheet for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit only the official ASSEB portals for authentic result updates and to avoid relying on unofficial sources.